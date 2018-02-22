One dead after officer-involved shooting in Hawkins County

CHURCH HILL, TN – One person is dead after being shot by a law enforcement officer, the Sheriff of Hawkins County, Tennessee said.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, deputies went to Hickory Hills Road on a domestic violence call.

Lawson said when officers arrived, a man drew a gun. He said an officer fired at the man killing him.

Lawson released no other information.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart said TBI agents were on the way to the scene.

