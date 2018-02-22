Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- Zaxby’s on Bell Road in Antioch scored 98.
- Café Monell’s on Bransford Avenue scored 98.
- KFC on Dickerson Pike scored 99.
- Jack in the Box on Elm Hill Pike in Donelson scored 100.
White’s Fish and Barbecue on Dickerson Pike scored a 57. Inspectors found issues with the storage temperature of chicken, presence of insects and desserts being made at a private home. Click here to read White’s health inspection report.
