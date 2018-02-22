Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Zaxby’s on Bell Road in Antioch scored 98.

Café Monell’s on Bransford Avenue scored 98.

KFC on Dickerson Pike scored 99.

Jack in the Box on Elm Hill Pike in Donelson scored 100.

White’s Fish and Barbecue on Dickerson Pike scored a 57. Inspectors found issues with the storage temperature of chicken, presence of insects and desserts being made at a private home. Click here to read White’s health inspection report.

Tune in every Thursday to Good Morning Nashville for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.