Nashville prepares for more rain, possible flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As rain is expected to linger in the Nashville area for the next several days, the city is prepared for possible flooding.

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) met earlier this week to discuss the expected rainfall and formulate a plan to handle any flooding that may occur. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released water from the Percy Priest Dam in order to make room for the forecasted rain.

Officials said the release will result in higher than normal water levels and a faster current. The release will be monitored by local and federal officials and is not expected to impact Nashville residents.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for both the Stones River near Donelson and the Cumberland River. As of Thursday, the Cumberland River was at around 31 feet, which is about nine feet below flood stage. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

City officials said there is currently no concern about the river reaching flood stage.

“Nashville has learned a great deal from the flood of 2010, and we are more cautious than ever when it comes to heavy rainfall that has the potential to cause flooding,” Mayor Megan Barry said.

She continued, “We are carefully monitoring this situation and working closely with local, state and federal officials to ensure that Nashville’s residents are safe. While we have no reason to anticipate dangerous flooding, I would urge all citizens to use caution if encountering high water and remember to turn around – don’t drown.”

Ahead of the rain, Metro Water Services crews have been clearing out debris from storm drains in order to prevent flooding, as well as ponding on roadways in known trouble areas.

Residents are asked to call 615-862-4600 if they see roadway ponding or experience flooding.

In the event flooding becomes more of an issue than expected, Metro Public Works and police will block off roadways or areas of concern if necessary.

