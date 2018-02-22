Metro police looking to identify suspect in attempted robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the suspect in an attempted robbery at an east Nashville Subway.

Officers said the woman entered the Subway restaurant in the 700 block of Main Street at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said she sat at a table for a few minutes and waited until another customer left the store.

The woman then approached the cashier and hands the cashier a robbery demand note, according to police.

Officers said when the employee ran into the back room, the woman fled from the store empty handed.

Police describe as the suspect as a black woman in her late 20s to early 30s. She stands approximately five feet, four inches tall , weighing 180 pounds.

She wore a pink scarf around her face and her hair was dyed orange or red and pulled back in a ponytail.

Officers said she may live in the area.

Anybody who recognizes the woman can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can also give information electronically here.