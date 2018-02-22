Mayor Barry says she has no knowledge of nude photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The same day search warrants shed light on nude photos, travel and overtime pay involving Nashville’s mayor and her former head of security, Megan Barry said if the photos are her they were taken without her knowledge or permission.

“I am furious as you might imagine today when I learned there might be photos of me. If they exist they were taken without my knowledge. They were taken without my permission and they were taken without my consent,” Barry told the media Thursday night.

She continued, “I have not seen these pictures. I don’t know what they are. I don’t know what they look like, but I will tell you, if they were taken of me they were taken without my permission.”

The mayor also voiced her displeasure of the release of the search warrants, saying they were released to embarrass her politically.

“Nothing has changed today except this affidavit. It was clearly designed to embarrass me politically and to do what exactly what it is doing – to make me stand here in front of you and say, ‘I can’t believe this is where this is going.’”

She added, “It’s clear today with this affidavit being released to the media that this – it should have been sealed. It should have been sealed until the end of this investigation – that it was completely designed to humiliate me and politically embarrass me, so therefore it’s clear that I have to make sure that I’m protecting my personal rights as we move through this.” .

Barry admitted to an extramarital affair with her former head of security, Sgt. Robert Forrest on Jan. 31. She said the affair began a few months after she took office.

The mayor has remained adamant that nothing illegal took place during the affair and that the relationship was consensual.

She also said that she will not resign from her position as mayor and that the relationship with Forrest has since ended.

When asked if her and Forrest had spoken since the affair came to light, she responded, “We’ve had some contact, yeah. At the very beginning, we did have some calls.”

