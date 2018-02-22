Man charged with breaking into downtown Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for breaking into a downtown Nashville restaurant early Thursday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Trattoria Il Mulino, which is attached to the Hilton Nashville on Fifth Avenue South.

Security from the hotel called Metro police to report someone was inside the restaurant.

Arriving officers found the man, identified as 46-year-old Edward Johnson, who apparently got inside through a plastic window used to close off the outside dining space.

According to an affidavit, hotel security witnessed Johnson pulling on beer taps and officers saw him standing behind the cash register.

Johnson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Metro jail. He is charged with burglary.