Korean War Veteran hopes memories, artifacts from past help preserve history

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Korean War is one that some people don’t know about, but for those who lived it the memories are still fresh and they will never forget.

“We went, we did our duty, It has been called the forgotten war,” said Gene Stone, who served in the Korean War.

But how can you forget the past if you lived it?

“This guy came running in and said get your guns, get your guns, they are crawling over the fence,” said Stone. “For years nobody said anything about it and now people are recognizing that it was a very important event in the history of our country.”

Stone now serves as the bridge between our countries past and our nations present and future.

As a Korean War Veterans Association member, Stone now spends time in classrooms near his home in Crossville, educating and answering questions that our nations youth might have about the war. It’s a program called Tell America and a program Gene is proud to be a part of.

“It is a pleasure for me to meet with these students and tell them about our experiences and tell them about the service we performed,” said Stone.

Dr. Wayne Moore, like Stone knows the importance of preserving our cournty’s history. He also knows just how fragile and easily forgotten it can become.

“As that generation disappears it is pretty important to try to preserve the history of those men and women and what they did,” said Moore.

That is one reason the Tennessee State Library and Archives is documenting and collecting artifacts. So far they have quite the collection of pictures, medals and uniforms all from the Korean War, some of the pieces even sent in by Stone.

“So it is a reall win, win,” said Moore. “We are able to record the history and keep it here for the future.”

A future that will now have a few more pieces of the past to look at and study. As for Stone those pieces of the past, a piece of his life.

“It’s one of those events in life you never forget,” said Stone.