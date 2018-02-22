Kentucky National Guard unit deploying with 101st Airborne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky National Guard unit is deploying with the 101st Airborne to Afghanistan for a yearlong tour.

A statement from the National Guard says 35 soldiers with the Louisville-based unit will integrate with the Fort Campbell-based 101st Airborne Division to provide assistance in intelligence, operations and logistics while deployed. A departure ceremony was held Monday in Louisville for the unit.

It will be the first deployment the new guard unit, which is one of 13 that have formed across the country and are associated with active-duty Army commands.

The guard soldiers have trained with the 101st over the last several months to prepare for the deployment.