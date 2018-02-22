Judge signs search warrants as investigation into Mayor Barry moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Weeks after Nashville Mayor Megan Barry admitted to an extramarital affair with her former head of security, a judge signed off on search warrants Thursday.

News 2 has learned the warrants name both Barry and Sgt. Robert Forrest.

Within the search warrant, a special agent with the TBI mentions an email sent from Sgt. Forrest’s work email address that included a photo of a nude female lying on the bed with a black purse next to her. That email was sent on May 15, 2017. Forrest’s police-issued cell phone was taken into possession by the TBI earlier this month.

Since news of the affair involving Forrest broke on Jan. 31, Barry has maintained that nothing illegal took place during the affair and that the relationship was consensual.

Barry said her relationship with Forrest began in 2016, not too long after she took office.

She has remained adamant that she will not resign from her position as mayor and that the relationship with Forrest has since ended.

