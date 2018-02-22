Former student accused of making threat against Rock Springs Middle teacher

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old girl accused of making a threat to a school that she did not attend has been charged.

Rock Springs Middle School’s principal notified an SRO about the threat a teacher received through its messaging system.

The SRO worked with the school’s technical support representative to identify the former student accused of making the threat.

During an interview with police, the she allegedly admitted to sending the message. It was determined the girl did not have the means to carry out the threat.

Police said the girl used a current Rock Springs Middle School student’s log-in information to send the threat. The student whose login was used didn’t know about the threat.

The 14-year-old is charged with criminal impersonation. She remains in custody until a Monday hearing.