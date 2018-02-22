Flood Watch in effect as heavy rain moves into Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -A Flood Watch is in effect for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, specifically north and west of Nashville.

From Thursday through Sunday morning, two To five inches of rain are possible. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Also, several Flood Advisories have been issued for local rivers, streams, and creeks so be aware if you live by them.

The rain has become steady and heavy. There will be a few storms and temps will hold in the 50s.

A major concern for Thursday morning is flash flooding as heavy rain moves over Middle Tennessee. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Through the day, we will have periods of rain with high temps near 65.

Friday there will be hit of miss showers during the day and we will see a high near 70.

On Saturday we need to stay weather alert as strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are possible. Right now, wind looks to be the main threat and timing looks to be at night into early Sunday morning.

We finally dry out early next week.

