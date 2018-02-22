Days before retirement, K-9 find 14 kilos of cocaine during I-24 traffic stop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A K-9 with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is credited for finding more than a $1 million of cocaine during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 24.

Deputy Josh Gregory said he initially stopped the semi driver for multiple traffic violations between the South Church Street and New Salem Highway exits in Murfreesboro.

Authorities said the cocaine was concealed in a compartment on the flat-bed trailer.

“During the traffic stop, Deputy Gregory used his K-9 partner, Balu, to scan the outside of the semi-truck,” Sgt. Will Holton said.

He continued, “With the help of Balu, who will be officially retired Friday, Deputy Gregory and Sgt. Lee Young located a hidden compartment, which contained 14 kilos of suspected cocaine. The suspected cocaine has a street value of over $1 million.”

Ruben Peters, 22, was arrested and is charged with felony manufacture, sale, delivery of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000. He is due in court March 21.

At the time of the arrest, Peters was traveling with a 16-year-old girl from Mexico. The teen was released to the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.