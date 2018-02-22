Council members reacting, and not, to Mayor’s search warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of the Metro Council members we reached out to were reluctant to say much about the court documents or about the mayor.

However, we asked if their constituents had reached out with concerns.

Council members Anthony Davis and Brett Withers said they hadn’t heard from constituents about the documents but Councilman Steve Glover told News 2 there are people in his district who want Mayor Barry to resign.

“I’m not going to ask her to resign,” said Glover. “But if I was in those shoes and looking at myself in the mirror and I had these allegations against me I would resign because I would have to put myself behind the best interest of the city.”

A few other council members told us they want to wait for the conclusion of the three investigations taking place. The TBI’s criminal investigation, the Metro Board of Ethical Conduct’s investigation and a Special Council Committee is investigating the Mayor’s use of taxpayer money used while she continued her affair with her head of security.

“I’m confident that the professionals are taking a look at it,” said District 26 Councilman Jeremy Elrod. “They’re going to be looking at different aspects of it to make sure metro funds weren’t abused or misused.”

“Our vice mayor has appointed council members to the special investigative committee so for me, I’m focusing on the budgetary process while awaiting the final conclusions of the investigations that are currently occurring,” said District 28 Councilmember Tanaka Vercher.

Council-At-Large members Erica Gilmore and Bob Mendes would not comment at all. Neither would council members Anthony Davis, Brett Withers, Scott Davis, Jacobia Dowell, Larry Hagar, Sherri Weiner, Jeff Syracuse, David Briley, Russ Pulley and Dave Rosenberg.