Clarksville radio station raising funds for summer camp for ill children

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can help give seriously ill children the week of a lifetime this summer.

News 2’s radio partners at Beaver 100.3 in Clarksville are beginning its two-day radio-thon to raise money for Clarksville Camp Rainbow.

Camp Rainbow caters to the needs of seriously ill children whose medical problems kept them from attending regular camps.

“It’s a camp that really fills a niche in this area where kids struggle because they may be dealing with issues where they have to have chemo, they may be dealing with issues where they have auto-immune disease,” said Fletch from the Fletch and Jai Morning Show.

“Doctors say ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that’ while other kids are having fun during the summer, they are basically stuck in inside,” added Fletch.

The staff to include doctors, nurses, and the one-on-one counselors are available on a 24-hour basis.

The highlight of the week is a visit from Bikers Who Care (BWC), a local motorcycle organization that helps raise money each year to put on Camp Rainbow. Motorcyclists provide the kids with a parade of Harleys, a carnival, an endless supply of cotton candy, and rides on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The kids put on a talent show at the end of the day and give gifts to the bikers as an appreciation of what they do.

Camp Rainbow is held in June. The radio-thon is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday on Beaver 100.3.

