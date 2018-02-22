Cheatham County Schools launches email tip line to enhance student safety

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cheatham County Schools have launched a new email tip line that will help enhance the safety and welfare of students and staff.

Officials said the tip line is designed to be used as an online reporting and prevention tool and to give students and parents a fast and effective way to report unsafe situations.

Any student, parent or community member who knows of an unsafe situation in one of Cheatham County’s school can send information to school officials by emailing tip@ccstn.org.

Officials said issues such as cyber or physical bullying, abuse, talk of a fight, drug abuse or anything else that could impact the safety and well-being of students and staff can be reported.

The district asks anyone who makes a report provide as much detailed information as possible.

Reporters will not be identified as the source of the information.