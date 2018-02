MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Blackman High School in Murfreesboro will be closed Friday due to ongoing air conditioning repairs.

According to Rutherford County Schools Spokesman James Evans, the recent heavy rain caused the repairs to be delayed because it was unsafe for workers to be in a ditch, which could collapse.

All other Rutherford County Schools will be open on Friday.

School officials said a teacher recruitment fair will go on as scheduled at the school on Saturday.