2 women charged after 30 dogs found in Lebanon home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two women were arrested after 30 dogs, a cat and a pig were found inside a Lebanon home Thursday morning.

Lebanon police reported officers were responding to a domestic violence situation at a home in the 300 block of Franklin Road when they found the animals.

Arriving officers found two women and a young child living in what police described as “deplorable conditions.”

Both women were arrested on charges of domestic violence, reckless endangerment and charges of animal cruelty are pending.

Wilson County Animal Control is assisting in the seizure and care of the animals. All animals will have to be evaluated by a veterinarian and held for court proceedings.

Donations of food, treats, toy and other supplies will be accepted as the Animal Control Facility located at 1017 Sparta Pike.