Winchester woman charged with perjury after testifying in homicide trial

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Winchester woman has been arrested and is charged with committing perjury.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating Amber Rinaldi-Fletcher after receiving a complaint that she committed perjury when she testified on Feb. 15.

According to a release, agents learned that Rinaldi-Fletcher, who is the defendant’s wife, provided testimony in the trial that contradicted previous statements she gave the TBI.

The 26-year-old woman was arrested on Friday and is charged with one count of aggravated perjury.

She was booked into the Bedford County jail on a $100,000 bond.