Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney charged with assault

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney has been charged with simple assault.

According to a release, Dr. Looney turned himself into the sheriff’s department Wednesday evening.

The misdemeanor charge apparently stems from an incident which took place Tuesday at Franklin High School while he and others were assisting a student in crisis.

Schools officials said multiple witnesses dispute the accusation of simple assault.

“We believe this charge is without merit and will not stand,” officials said in a release.