Tips from public lead to arrests of ‘Most Wanted’ suspects in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men sought by authorities in Wilson County and featured on News 2’s “Monday’s Most Wanted” are now in custody.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reports tips from the public led to the arrests of 37-year-old Tracy Nunley and 53-year-old Robert Day.

Convicted in early 2017 on four counts of statutory rape, Nunley was sentenced to eight years of probation.

Months later, investigators said he was arrested in Knox County for possession of drug paraphernalia and tested positive for meth and other drugs.

Nunley was released from custody before the violation of his probation was discovered, detectives said.

Months after a warrant was issued for Nunley’s arrest, intel led law enforcement to his location in Washington County.

“We got information that was provided from citizens after seeing the broadcast on WKRN,” Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nunley was arrested earlier this month and transported to the Wilson County jail.

As for Day, when he was released from jail recently, investigators said he was ordered to stay away from a woman, but approached her in the parking lot of her employer and reportedly assaulted her, as she tried to get away.

Lt. Moore said tips from the public led to Day’s location at a home in Lebanon.

“We were able to go to that residence and he did pick up a new charge of resisting arrest on the officers that were there trying to take him into custody,” Lt. Moore said.

Both men are now lodged in the Wilson County jail on various charges.

“That’s two less people out there that we’ve got to be worried about, as far as committing crimes against other people,” Lt. Moore said.

The department wants this to serve as a message to other wanted fugitives with active warrants.

“We’re coming after you, so it’s just always best that you turn yourself in,” Lt. Moore said.

Monday’s Most Wanted airs each week on News 2 at 4 p.m.