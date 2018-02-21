Study: Alcohol could help you live past 90

IRVINE, Calif. (WCMH) — One researcher says reaching for a wine glass – rather than a dumbbell – may help you live longer.

A neurologist from the University of California studied 1,700 people who lived until at least 90.

According to CNN, Doctor Claudia Kawas found that people who drink two glasses of wine or beer reduced their chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent.

Kawas also noted that people who were slightly overweight — but not obese — were 3 percent less likely to die young.

But before you cancel your gym membership, the study also found that 15 to 45 minutes of daily physical activity reduced the risk of early death by 11 percent.

And people who spend two hours a day on a hobby are 21 percent less likely to die early.

Dr. Kawas admits she does not know why modest drinking and putting on a few pounds seems to help people live longer, but that she firmly believes it improves longevity.