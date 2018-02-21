Latest StormTracker Forecast



A Flood Watch Is Up For Most Of Middle TN & Southern KY From Wednesday Through Sunday Morning. 3 To 6 Inches Of Rain Possible Over The Next Couple Of Days In Those Areas.

Many rounds of rain come into play which could lead to isolated flooding. Grab an umbrella before heading out.

A front to the west moves on top of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky brining heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Not only will rain be around during the morning, but through the evening and even most of Thursday.

Totals range from 1-3 inches with a few pockets of minor flooding possible.

Rain take a brief break Friday ahead of another train of wet weather both days of the upcoming weekend. An additional 1-3 inches will be possible then as well.

