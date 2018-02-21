Hickman schools locked down as deputies searched for suspects on the run

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – When drug agents made a traffic stop near East Food Center in Centerville Wednesday afternoon, two suspects in the car took off running.

Schools were immediately placed on lock down as a precaution, while the search got underway. One man was captured quickly. But deputies feared the second man had a gun.

Police were searching for Jeremy B. Hollis, 22, who was seen running near school property.

Deputies stood guard at school doors as a police chopper flew over the area.

It didn’t take long for them to find Hollis hiding in a house a quarter mile away.

East Elementary, Intermediate and Middle School students were not in immediate danger and went home when the lock down was lifted.