Pets of the Week for Feb. 19, 2018

Petey–3-years-old–Male

Hi everyone, my name is Petey and I am 3 years old, medium energy dog, like to play with other dog friends, I like chasing cats (Not good for home with a cat). I like to think I am very sweet, people refer to me as Petey the goofball. I would love to learn all of the good things I have been hearing about; like long walks, hiking, fetch, trips to the dog park etc. I want to experience being part of a family. I promise to be a good boy!

Carmen–4-years-old–Female

Meet Carmen! This beautiful 4 year old is supper mellow. She is gorgeous with a beautiful coat. She is a low energy dog, likes to be part of playgroup with other dogs, very affectionate, likes to cuddle. Carmen found herself here through no fault of her own. At 4 years old, she is past the crazy puppy years but still a young adult. She is looking for a forever family that will love her for who she is and give her the love and attention she deserves.

Gabe–4_years-old–Male

Hey peeps! Gabe here! Medium to high-energy dog, good with other dogs, I came into the shelter as a stray dog. I am very affectionate, I love long walks. I will also like to take some doggie obedience classes so I can be a well-mannered dog.

Gabe hasn’t had a chance to interact with cats yet. If you have a cat, let us know and we’ll do our best to educate you on how to introduce a dog and cat at home.

Zippy–3-years-old–Female

Hey there, this is Zippy. Love to be petted, meows and solicits attention, raises her head up for petting. Zippy is FIV / FELV negative and spayed. If Zippy sounds like a cat you like, come to MACC and talk to our wonderful adoption counselors. Zippy is waiting!!!

Rob–4-years-old–Male

Our adorable sweet Rob is looking for his forever home. He is a shy boy but knows how to captivate your attention. Likes head rubs, wants to be petted always

