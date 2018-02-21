Perry County authorities search for runaways from youth facility

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Perry County are searching for two runaways from a youth facility.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the teens left the Natchez Trace Youth Facility and are believed to have broken into several camps in the area of Crooked Creek Road.

One of the boys is biracial and is around 6 feet tall. He is believed to be wearing camouflage and boots.

The second boy is around 5 feet tall and is Native American. He is also believed to be wearing camouflage. One or both of the boys may also have Carhart jackets with them.

Pictures of the runaways have not been released.

Authorities said the teens are believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Perry County dispatchers at 931-589-3911 or 911.