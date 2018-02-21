Parents concerned about safety after crossing guard removed from Sylvan Park school zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Armed with a whistle and a hand-held stop sign, crossing guards perform the vital task of getting kids across the street safely.

In the West Nashville neighborhood of Sylvan Park, one school zone is now unmanned.

Sylvan Park Elementary typically has two crossing guards, with one based right in front of the school, and the other two blocks away at the much busier intersection of 46th Avenue North and Utah Avenue.

The guard though at 46th Avenue North has been pulled by Metro police.

The intersection is still considered a school zone, with flashing lights and a 15 mph zone during drop-off and pick-up times at the nearby school.

But there’s no crossing guard to enforce the speed limit.

“No one is slowing down now that the crossing guard is not there blowing her whistle,” said parent Cate Connery Bury. “It’s making it difficult for people to both cross the street and those of us that are driving to turn out.”

Metro police conducted surveys earlier this month and spot checks of the intersection in January. Surveys are not conducted on rainy days.

They found not enough kids were utilizing the service, so the crossing guard was pulled.

“There are requirements that must be met for a crossing guard to be placed or remain at a post and as it stands, 46th and Utah does not meet the requirements for a crossing guard,” a spokesperson for Metro police told News 2 via email.

Metro Councilwoman Kathleen Murphy, whose district includes Sylvan Park, said winter is not the appropriate time to count kids walking to school.

She said she’d like to see the crossing guard return to 46th and Utah.

“I see parents and children walking to school every day, usually in the warmer months. It’s a little gloomy today, but I see it quite frequently,” Murphy said. “And honestly, we need to be encouraging our students to be healthier and more active.

What better way than walking to school?”

Kim Simpson usually walks her daughter to and from Sylvan Park Elementary if the weather allows.

That might soon change though because of concerns about safety.

“It kind of makes me just want to jump in my car now and drive her instead of walking her,” said Simpson.

Metro police said it’s possible in the future to place a guard back at the intersection, depending on how many kids are walkers, bus riders or car riders.

“We rely on the schools to let us know if anything changes due to the fact the schools know when new kids start coming to their schools and how they will be arriving,” a Metro police department spokesperson said.

Metro police said extra traffic patrols have been requested to address the speeding problems the school has reported.