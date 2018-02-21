Nashville mall owner hopes to breathe new life in historic building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s so much new construction in Nashville, but it’s nice to have some of the “old” mixed in with the new.

The building that was most recently home to L&L Restaurant Supply on Charlotte Avenue at 39th Avenue was originally built in 1929.

Right now it’s gutted, as workers turn it into an indoor mall called “L and L Factory Marketplace.”

Even now as construction continues, the “L and L Factory Marketplace” has an old factory feel.

“They manufactured hosiery for ladies and it was called Se-lee Hosiery Mill. And during that time, all of the neighbors in the neighborhood worked here. After the hosiery mill, it became Genesco factory, and after Genesco shoe factory, it became a Medicine Mill, then after Medicine Mill it’s been vacant for a long time,” said property owner Tamay Ozari.

Ozari moved to Nashville from Turkey in 1979 to attend Belmont University. In 1996, he found the then vacant factory, and said he fell in love.

“When I came here to buy this building, it was nothing but pigeons everywhere. Look how beautiful it is, it has so much character. You cannot build a building like this,” Ozari said.

He bought the 55,000 square-foot building, and for years, it was home to his business L&L Restaurant Supply. Now he has bigger plans for it.

“I had offers come in for this building. They said they want to buy this place and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll sell it to you.’ But then I heard they were going to tear down the building and they were going to build apartments here. I said, ‘No Way,’ and I decided to give back something good to the neighborhood and greater Nashville-area and I decided to turn this place into the coolest mall in Nashville,” Ozari told News 2.

He said he has a vision of multiple restaurants, in addition to a barber shop, ice cream parlor, French bakery, coffee shop, art gallery, boutiques, and possibly even a distillery in the space.

“I’d like to keep this building 1920s era. Everything I am trying to bring in this building is all original. I purchased 1920s T Ford trucks and we’re going to put them here and we’re going to have the prettiest market here in the middle, also. They’re going to sell like organic vegetables here. I want families to come here and kids can paint the pottery and everyone can enjoy this beautiful building under one roof. It’s going to be the best of the best under one roof,” Ozari said.

The future home of “L & L Factory Marketplace” sits on seven acres of land. Ozari said there will be plenty of parking, and he hopes to also build a hotel on the property in the future.

You can expect this current project to be finished by June or July.