Metro police ask for help finding driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident last week.

Curtis Kevan was riding his Harley Davidson north on Gallatin Pike on Feb. 14 when he collided with an SUV making a left turn.

Police said the driver fled in a silver or tan 1995 to 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. Police said the SUV’s passenger side mirror is missing and that surveillance video from nearby businesses helped identify the vehicle.

Kevan, 59, was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.