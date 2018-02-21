Man wanted for firing gun during robbery attempt in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a man during a robbery attempt in a Clarksville parking lot.

It happened around 6 p.m. last Friday on Pollard Road.

Clarksville police said the victim was picking up two of his friends when Patrick Booker, 31, approached his car.

Booker is believed to have pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and firing at least one shot.

The victim was not struck, rather the bullet became lodged in the visor of his car.

Booker ran away after the shooting. The victim drove to a nearby police precinct on Cunningham Lane to file a report.

Clarksville police said Booker has an extensive criminal history and is most likely armed.

Anyone with information on Booker’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.