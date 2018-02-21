Lipsomb Bisons eye 20 wins for 2nd straight year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second straight season the Lipscomb Bisons are approaching the benchmark for college basketball success. With one more win the Bisons will hit magic number 20 for the second straight year.

They’ve won 4 straight games to get to this point, including 8 of their last 9. And while 20 wins would be great, it’s not something they’ll talk about until after it’s over.

Casey Alexander, Bisons head coach said, “We’ll talk about 20 wins after the fact, we gotta get there first obviously, it’ll be a nice accomplishment for our team and our program if we can get there, put back-to- back 20 win seasons together. But it hasn’t been mentioned yet. We hope we get more than 20, you know, hopefully if we win the tournament we’re gonna have 22 or 23 or something”

Whether they win or lose their season finale the Bisons have already clinched 2nd place in the Atlantic Sun Conference giving them a home game Monday for the conference tournament and another if they manage to win.

So while 20 wins would be nice headed into the post season, all they can think about right now is the conference tournament and getting to the NCAA’s.

Rob Marberry, Junior Forward said, “the team’s more concerned about doing well in the tournament, the 3 game tournament. So 20 wins is a great accolade throughout the season so we’re looking forward to it.”