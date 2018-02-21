Ky. man arrested after allegedly saying he’d be ‘next school shooter’

LONDON, Ky. (WATE) – A Laurel County, Kentucky, man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he allegedly told a co-worker he was going to be the “next school shooter.”

Jacob Davenport is charged with terroristic threatening, which is a Class D felony.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said the 25-year-old was arrested at a business off U.S. 25 near London. His co-worker told his supervisor about the threat and the sheriff’s office was contacted.

Deputies said Davenport admitted to making the statement. He is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.