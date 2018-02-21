Hickman County officials monitor weather after last week’s flooding problems

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – As rain moves through Middle Tennessee some communities are taking precautions.

In Hickman County, officials are closely monitoring the weather after last weekend’s flooding caused traffic trouble and water shortages.

For 20-plus years the water treatment facility in Centerville has been under the watchful eye of Wayne Carroll.

“This is raw water, coming straight from the creek,” explained Carroll, who serves as water plant superintendent, while giving News 2 a tour.

Before water fills the plant, it flows down Swan Creek just down the road, where a deluge of rain two weeks ago led to a shortage.

Officials said as Swan Creek crested over its banks, so too did the Duck River.

Mud and muck from both would cause a backup at the treatment facility.

“We were still treating the water, just not at the demand that we need it,” Carroll noted.

“I got a call that the system was going down,” said Centerville Mayor Gary Jacobs. “Sediment was so thick it slowed down the process of treating the water.”

A boil water advisory soon followed, as did donations from communities all around.

“We had a lot of donations of water from other towns,” Jacobs said. “The town bought a lot of water on top of that. We made sure everyone that had need for drinking water had it.”

The water advisory was lifted days later.

Now as a new storm looms, Centerville is on alert.

“We’re all on edge; we’re all watching this,” said Jacobs. “I think we’re probably paying this rain system a lot more attention than we did before.”

“[Expecting] lots of rain, I’m hoping maybe most of the debris has washed on down,” added Carroll.

Despite the rain, Mayor Jacobs is confident the shortage shouldn’t happen again.

“I want people to know that we have a first rate facility here,” he said. “Normally this is not an issue, it happened this time. We’re looking into to see if there’s anything we need to address.”

Before last weekend, the mayor told News 2 the treatment plant had only shut down one other time due to a rain event.

Jacobs said the only other time was during the devastating Middle Tennessee floods of 2010, which caused a power outage at the facility.