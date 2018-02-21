Florida school shooting brings gun debate home to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Florida shooting tragedy is having an impact different from other mass shootings.

“The courage to do what is right is what I see lacking,” said Rep. Joe Towns.

Right after that terrible day Democrats called for immediate action. Republicans said it was a time to mourn on the day after the shooting.

“I just don’t think they should be pushing their agenda on this day,” said Rep. Glen Casada.

Then President Donald Trump urged the Justice Department to ban bump stocks, the devices that made it easy for the Las Vegas gunman to convert his semi-automatic rifle to nearly automatic.

But does that change the conversation about current gun bills at the Tennessee state capital?

“I hope what we are going to see is a move toward common sense that provides background checks, bans bump stocks and does these things to make our community safer without impinging on anyone’s rights,” said Rep. Mike Stewart, House Democratic Caucus Chair.

Some believe you have to get to a shooter’s heart and find out what makes them want to kill.

“What’s changed is a few people’s hearts in this country. So we have to address the heart issue because guns are not the problem,“ said Casada, the House Republican Leader. “It’s a vehicle, just like a vehicle is used to kill people. We have to address what the real problem is.

How Tennessee lawmakers might address school shootings will get a lot of debate in the coming weeks. If nothing else, each mass shooting brings more scrutiny to the gun bills here.