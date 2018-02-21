Corrections officers attacked by inmates at Kentucky State Penitentiary

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Two corrections officers were injured during a violent incident at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.

According to Governor Matt Bevin they were attacked by inmates Wednesday morning. Both officers are being treated for injuries.

State police are at the scene investigating.

Bevin says the inmates are locked down and the prison is secure.

Two corrections officers were attacked today by inmates at Kentucky State Penitentiary. The officers are being medically treated. The prison is currently on lock down. State law enforcement teams are assisting on the scene. The prison is secure and an investigation is underway. — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 21, 2018

The penitentiary is a maximum security prison housing felons convicted of the most serious crimes.

