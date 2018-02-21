Corrections officers attacked by inmates at Kentucky State Penitentiary

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Two corrections officers were injured during a violent incident at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.

According to Governor Matt Bevin they were attacked by inmates Wednesday morning.  Both officers are being treated for injuries.

State police are at the scene investigating.

Bevin says the inmates are locked down and the prison is secure.

The penitentiary is a maximum security prison housing felons convicted of the most serious crimes.

When further information becomes available we will update this story