Community takes action after number of violent crimes in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A number of recent violent crimes in Green Hills has the community taking action.

A community meeting at Hillsboro High School is being held to discuss the latest crime trends and how they impact the area.

From armed robberies to a shooting at the Green Hills library, the community says the crime trend has to stop.

“It’s something unusual for that area. I’d say in the last couple of months there’s been a tremendous spike in violent crimes, armed robberies and carjackings, and things like this,” District 25 Council Member Russ Pulley told News 2.

That’s why he added the community meeting on crime to an already scheduled gathering.

“People in Green Hills aren’t use to this. I know that we do have crimes and some more severe in other parts of the county and it’s a bit unusual and a bit unnerving and so they are concerned wanting to know what they can do to help and what we are doing to help them.”

MORE: 2 violent crimes more than an hour apart leave Green Hills residents on edge

On Valentine’s night, an attempted robbery outside the Green Hills library ended with a man shot and in critical condition.

Just an hour and a half later, a woman was pistol-whipped outside of a hair salon near the mall.

A few days before that, at least two armed robberies were reported in the area.

“There’s been some on the north and the south of Hillsboro Road. There’s been some on the north side of the building just south of 440. There have also been some break-ins that were of concern,” Pulley explained.

Pulley said he expects police with West and Midtown Hills precincts to attend the meeting, listen to community concerns, address the recent crimes, talk about how they are being proactive and how the community can help.

“We need their help in this as well. Community leaders can really go a long way in helping us. We are going to talk about that tonight, but other ways is just be smart.”

The meeting at Hillsboro High School begins at 5 p.m. and is open to anyone in the community.

We will have more from the meeting on News 2 at 10 p.m.