Community meeting addresses recent crime spike in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Questions, concerns and answers were discussed at a community meeting Wednesday night addressing a recent spike in violent crime in and around the Green Hills area.

Dozens of concerned residents packed the Hillsboro High School Library for the meeting.

“This is not a Metro Police Department problem. It’s not a Nashville problem. This is starting to become a Middle Tennessee problem,” police said.

That problem — a spike in armed robberies, carjackings, and shootings in and around Green Hills.

Metro police from both the Midtown Hills and West Precincts were on-hand to answer questions.

They said since the department launched its Teen Task Force targeting those responsible for these crimes and they have made immediate progress.

“We immediately started coming into contact with individuals we had on a list, people we were expecting to be involved with these robberies,” police said “After speaking with them, it quickly became apparent, not only had they taken part in

robberies, but some of the other individuals we were looking for, or had on the watch list, they knew of them as well, and admitted to being associated with those individuals.”

Rock Marcello attended the meeting. As a Green Hills resident of 12 years, he said he’s still shaken after his nephew living nearby was robbed at gunpoint last week.

“Very scary, he’s my nephew, he’s my sister’s son, and it’s something we didn’t want to see happen, and thank God it didn’t,” said Marcello.

Marcello added he hopes the community will start to more proactively look out for one another.

Police echoed that — stressing the need for residents to be aware at all times.