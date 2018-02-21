Clarksville mayor explains city’s strong connection to South Korea

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 continues its look at the link between Middle Tennessee and the host nation for this year’s Olympic games—South Korea.

Nowhere is the link stronger than in Clarksville. We asked Mayor Kim McMillan to explain.

“We have such a strong relationship with our friends from South Korea. It is extended for a number of years. It all started, I believe because of our relationship with Fort Campbell, the military installation, who used to go to Korea on tours of duty and brought back many of their family and friends from Korea who have integrated,” explained Mayor McMillan.

MORE: Clarksville has strong connection to South Korea

Clarksville’s sister city Gunpo also has a Mayor Kim.

“Gunpo has a long standing mayor whose name is Kim, that is a very popular name in South Korea, so they have a mayor Kim and my name is obviously Kim, so we really hinge on that relationship between the two cities both having Mayor Kims and everyone thinks that is so important and so significant and we hope that we can continue that in the future,” said Mayor McMillan.