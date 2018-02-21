2 Gives Back – Murfreesboro Fire Department

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives back was at Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue today to deliver lunch and say ‘thank you’ for all the hard work they put in.

Each week News 2 partners with Nissan of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to the men and women that make our communities safer.

The men and women at the station were showing off their 125-year-old firefighting apparatus that was donated to them by Metro Nashville Fire and then restored.

That machine will soon have a new home inside a brand new fire station in Murfreesboro. That station will house a special education area for students in the area to learn about the history of the department.

That’s not the only new thing coming to the Boro. Due to the population boom in Rutherford County, they’re getting a second new fire station as well. Once both of those are completed they’ll have 11 stations in all.

Also, as many of you know, most firefighters are car seat techs. The station invites anyone to come by and be sure their car seat is installed properly. The crew said four out of five seats are not installed properly.

The fire department also has car seats on hand for new parents that are in dire need of a safe seat for their child. You can contact the department directly to learn more about that.

To see the full interview visit the WKRN Facebook page or just watch below.