TV ads run slamming transit plan; Pro-transit group says it’s not worried

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TV ads ripping apart the “Let’s Move Nashville” transit plan began airing on local stations Tuesday morning.

The ads are being paid for by the Political Action Committee (PAC), “No Tax 4 Tracks.”

The PAC spokesman Jeff Eller told News 2 the ads will run for eight to 10 days on all four local TV stations, which will cost $100,000.

Eller said the ads will largely air during local news shows because that is their target audience.

“We thought it was really important that we get our message out first to the people who are most tuned in at this point,” Eller told News 2. “People who watch the news are pretty much up on what’s going on in the city. We wanted them to have our message in front of them first and foremost.”

He added more ads will air closer to the early voting date on April 11.

PAC believes the tax that would accompany the transit plan is too high and that the plan won’t relieve congestion.

“Light rail is a backward looking technology. The moment you lay an inch of track, you take flexibility off the table,” Eller said. “This plan doesn’t take into account any of the flexibility or options that we know are coming down the road – driverless cars, driverless buses, expanded use of ridesharing programs.”

Meanwhile, the group, “Transit for Nashville,” isn’t deterred. Group spokesman Walter Searcy said his group’s primary plan is hitting the streets to reach voters.

“This is not going to be a media campaign,” said Transit for Nashville’s Walter Searcy. “We’ll have some media, but media is not going to be the ‘be all end all’ in this race. It’s going to be reaching the voters directly in their homes.”

He also contends that the plan doe include future technology.

“This is a lie,” said Searcy. “Show me a driverless car and it’s still a car. A light rail car can carry 16,000 people in the same hour as a car. It’s no comparison.”

Searcy said “Transit for Nashville” will also use radio ads in the months ahead of the vote.