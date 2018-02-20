Titans extend deal with kicker Ryan Succop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the NFL year almost up, the Tennessee Titans extended the contract of kicker Ryan Succop with a multi-year deal Tuesday.

Succop has been rock solid for the Titans for more than four seasons, hitting 90 of 104 field goals.

Succop is eight of 15 from 50 yards or more, which means he’s only missed seven kicks under 50 yards in four years with the Titans.

The Titans offense struggled in the red zone in 2017, turning it into a banner season for Succop, who hit 35 of 42 field goals, including a game winner in overtime in Cleveland.

Succop earned $2.4 million last season and had the Titans opted to place the franchise tag on him he would have cost them well over $4 million for the 2018 season.