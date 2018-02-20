Teen arrested for shooting in LaVergne

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is under arrest for a shooting at an apartment complex in January.

19-year old Jason Hill was arrested Monday night and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

LaVergne police say they went to the Kings Ridge Apartment on January 24th at 7 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound in the lower torso. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Police believe Hill knew the victim and they were involved in a fight when the teenager pulled out a gun and fired it.