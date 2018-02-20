Suspect charged after robbery at La Vergne Subway

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect have been arrested after a La Vergne Subway was robbed earlier this month.

It happened on Feb. 9 at the Subway located at 5191 Murfreesboro Road.

La Vergne police said Asia Shelton, 23, threatened to have a weapon while demanding money from the register.

Shelton reportedly fled the area in a red Nissan sedan with a temporary license plate.

La Vergne police said cooperative investigations

Shelton was booked into the Rutherford County jail and charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.