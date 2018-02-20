Suspect arrested in January shooting at La Vergne apartment complex

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a La Vergne apartment complex.

La Vergne police reported Jason Hill, 19, was arrested Monday night for a shooting at the Kingsridge Apartments on Jan. 24.

Sgt. Bob Hayes told News 2 the victim and Hill, who knew each other before the shooting, got into some sort of altercation outside the complex.

Hill reportedly fired several shots from a semi-automatic handgun, hitting the victim in the torso.

The scary scene played out in front of several witnesses and neighbors, who heard it happen.

“Well I heard pop pop pop pop. I was watching a movie, recognized pretty much it was a gun going off,” said Melissa Morell.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hill was booked into the Rutherford County jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment