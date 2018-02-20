Latest StormTracker Forecast

Record smashing heat today with doses of rain coming.

A strong south wind gusting to 30 mph at times delivers in heat that could break a record today. Temperatures begin in the 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Some sun comes out for the afternoon with an isolated shower. Highs creep up to 80 degrees, which would beat the current record of 78° from 2014.

Another potential record could be taken down with middle 70s projected Wednesday. Also, rain out west arcs in during the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times.

This should last through a majority of Thursday. While shorts and short sleeves are recommended, and umbrella will help to shield you from the wet weather.

