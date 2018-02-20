Sign honors Portland teen killed in DUI crash

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – There will be a special sign dedication this weekend for a young local teen who was killed by a drunk driver in May 2015.

Seventeen-year-old Nick Townsend died in a head-on crash along Highway 52 in Portland.

“I think we’ve done a good job of honoring him, keeping the focus on him, and taking his story and doing good, for hopefully, the community, saving lives,” said his mother Tanya Read.

On Saturday a dedication for a sign that reads, “Impaired driving costs innocent lives – In memory of Nick Townsend.”

Read told News 2 she initially never wanted a memorial for her son.

“He is not at some spot at the side of the road,” said Read. “But, the more I thought about it, the more I realized that sign serves as a reminder – that a real person lost their life there because of the actions of another.”

Read said those actions can be avoided, and the sign serves as a reminder for people to think twice.

“I hope they remember Nick. I hope they Google his name and see the story and see what a bright and shining star was taken from Portland,” said Read. “I hope it sticks in somebody’s mind that I had a couple of drinks at the bar, but I’m going to call a friend.”

Read added as the years go by, she continues to share that message to keep Nick’s memory alive, something she hopes the drunk driver who took her son’s life, Laura Beasley, will take to heart.

“I don’t wish ill on her,” said Read. “I don’t get to have the mother-son dance at his wedding; I don’t get to see him get his diploma. She still has that opportunity and I hope she realizes what she has in her little boy, and I hope she chooses to share the message too.”

The dedication ceremony will be exactly one year to the day that Beasley pleaded guilty to the deadly DUI crash.

She was sentenced to 16 years in the state penitentiary last year.

The dedication ceremony is open to the public.

It’s set for 2 pm at the Richland Gym in Portland.