Predators edge Red Wings 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Viktor Arvidsson’s 21st goal of the season pushed the Nashville Predators past the Red Wings 3-2 Tuesday night in Detroit.

Arvidsson scored his third goal in 24 hours in the the third period to give Nashville a 3-1 lead and it proved to be the game winner. Tomas Tatar scored moments later for Detroit, but the Red Wings were unable to push another puck past Juuse Saros who made 34 saves for the win.

Nashville took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Scott Hartnell (9) and Kyle Turris (10).

The win was Peter Laviolette’s first over Detroit since taking over as the Predators head coach. He was 0-6 against Detroit prior to Tuesday night.

Nashville leads the Central Division with 35 victories and 79 points.