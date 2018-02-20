Popular SubStop to close its doors in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Nashville staple that opened up shop in Murfreesboro three years ago will be closing its doors again.

The SubStop is a well-known eatery with its iconic pink and white building, but soon the Vine Street location will close.

SubStop was well-received in Murfreesboro by customers after being opened in Nashville for more than 40 years.

The owner told News 2 someone made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“We’re at a time in our life where God has called us in a different direction,” said SubStop owner Travis Millwood. “We’ve endured some loss in our family over the last two years; my mother-in-law passed away, our grandmother passed away. Opportunity walked through the door and made an offer.”

Millwood told News 2, he may be selling the store front and all of its equipment, but he’ll still own the rights to the SubStop brand.

What’s next for SubStop? That hasn’t yet been announced yet. Customers are asked to keep an eye on the shop’s social media pages.