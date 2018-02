Teen crime is an alarming problem across the region. In the latest cases, a 12-year-old boy has been arrested for attempted armed carjacking in downtown Nashville. And another teen has been arrested for armed robbery in Clarksville.

News 2 wants to know…Should parents of juvenile offenders be held accountable for their crimes? Vote in our poll below or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading’ to cast your vote.