MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said a wanted violent sex offender was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday.

La Vergne police issued a warning about 25-year-old Adrean Jones, who was wanted for tampering with a monitoring device, over the weekend.

Information on where Jones was taken into custody was not released.

Police said he was taken to the Rutherford County jail.