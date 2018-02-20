Police search for gunman who robbed Clarksville gas station

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Clarksville gas station at gunpoint Saturday.

The robbery happened around 3:10 a.m. at the Exxon located at 1361 College St.

Clarksville police reported the suspect entered the store with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

He was described by Clarksville police as wearing all-black clothing and a bandana over his face. He is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s with black hair, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.